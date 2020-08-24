Muir Dominates In 2020 1500m Debut In Stockholm

2018 European champion Laura Muir of Great Britain produced another, obliterating a solid field in the 1500m in 3:57.86 at the Bauhaus Galan Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

After three outdoor races this season over shorter distances – including a 2:30.82 1000m national record in Monaco, the 27-year-old proved herself valiantly over her best.

Running near the front from the outset, the Scot moved up to third with two laps to go before taking the lead for good three strides before reaching the bell for the final time. From there, she quickly gapped the field as she entered the back straight, forging on with a 59.86 final lap.

Laura Weightman was second in 4:01.62, just ahead of compatriot Melissa Courtney-Bryant 4:01.81, a season’s best for the former and personal best for the latter.