Mud slinging in PNP campaign hits Bunting

As wild accusations continue in the People’s National party, key Mark Golding supporter, Peter Bunting, is complaining over statements made about him by a blogger who supports Ms Hanna.

Bunting said the comments made about him were vulgar and defamatory and he had contacted his lawyer to take action to support his reputation.

Ms Hanna, for her part, said she had heard the voice note and has condemned it. She said she has asked her campaign to contact the person, who she admits is a supporter, and ask for a retraction.