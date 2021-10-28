‘Much’ Murdered in Westmoreland

Twenty-four-year-old Gregory Gordon, otherwise called “Much”, laborer of Bucknor Lane in Sterling, Grange Hill, Westmoreland, was shot and killed by armed men in his community on Tuesday, October 26.

Reports by the Grange Hill police are that about 3:00 p.m., Gordon was walking along the roadway in the community when he was approached by two men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The police were summoned and on arrival, Gordon who was found suffering from gunshot wounds, was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar hospital, where he was pronounced dead.