Investment Needed In Primary Healthcare
Truck attack that killed 12 in Berlin ‘intentional’
LASCO Financial Service – Now LASCO MONEY
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby, and His Name Is Amazing
Mu Strain Manageable Once Protocols Are Observed – Dr. Tufton

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Mu strain of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) will be manageable once the established public health protocols are followed.

The Minister was speaking at the weekly virtual COVID Conversations press conference on Thursday (September 9), where he announced that the new variant of the virus has been confirmed in the island.

He urged members of the public not to panic, as new strains of the virus will enter Jamaica due to people traveling to the island from other parts of the globe.

“This new strain is not going to lead to more people dying or getting ill. We are still studying it, and while we have an obligation to announce, we are not announcing for you to panic…it is for you to be aware; it is not a failure of the system or the process,” he noted.

Stressing that what is required is continuous vaccination, social distancing, and regular handwashing and sanitisation, the Minister said observance of the health protocols will help to “build our capacity to resist the virus as we restore some form semblance of normality.”

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: GARFIELD L. ANGUS

SOURCE: JIS news

