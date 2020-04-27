Mt. Salem Man Charged with Larceny from the Dwelling

Twenty-four-year-old Omar Guthrie otherwise called ‘Steven’ and ‘Patcha’, labourer of Crawford Street, Mount Salem, St. James was charged with Larceny from the Dwelling on Friday, April 24.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that about 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, April 11, the complainant discovered that electronics were missing from his home. He checked his surveillance system and realized that Brown had entered the dwelling and removed the items. A report was made to the Police and Brown was arrested. He was later charged after the items were found in his possession.

His court date is being finalized

