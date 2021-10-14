Mrs. Maureen Dwyer to Assume Acting PS Responsibilities at MOEYI

Mrs. Maureen Dwyer, Chief Inspector in the National Education Inspectorate, will assume responsibilities as Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Youth and Information, with effect from 14th October 2021.

This following Acting Permanent Secretary Dr. Grace McLean proceeding on leave with effect from tomorrow, 14th October 2021, in light of the Auditor General’s Report concerning fiduciary and related issues at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, and the investigations being pursued.

Dr. McLean’s leave will ensure there is no hindrance, real or perceived, to the course of the investigations.

The Government anticipates that the investigations will be thorough and expeditious.

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

SOURCE: JIS news

