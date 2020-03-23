Mr. Vegas Blasts Elephant Man’s ‘Irresponsible’ Actions On Instagram

Veteran dancehall artiste Mr. Vegas has blasted the actions of Elephant Man, who failed to tell Jamaican immigration authorities about all the COVID-19-hit countries he visited before returning to Jamaica from tour.

Mr. Vegas, whose real name is Clifford Smith posted a short video clip on Instagram and tore into Elephant Man’s “irresponsible” actions. He starts off the video clip by immediately calling out Elephant Man, whose real name is O’neal Bryan. Watch below.

“Yuh have some people wah selfish, irresponsible and have no respect for nobody but themself. Elephant Man are one dem type of people dey,” he said.

An immigration officer had alleged that Elephant Man failed to declare his travel to Germany which has been hard hit by COVID-19 and was at the time flagged by Jamaica as being the epicenter of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The singer was later screened and self-quarantined at his home after it was alleged that Rygin King, who arrived on the same flight and declared his visit to Germany, raised objections about not receiving the same hassle-free entry that the Energy God and his entourage did. In a video after the incident, Elephant Man publicly apologized to the staff at the airport, the Ministry of Health and the people of Jamaica for incorrectly completing the form.

A visibly upset Vegas questioned how Elephant Man could think it was okay to come into Jamaica without disclosing where he really came in from.

“Talk bout him drop asleep and come now and apologize. We know say there is a pandemic, so if a man go to a territory where the virus is, yuh nuh think say it’s your responsibility fe make the authorities dem know,” the Heads High singer said.

Elephant Man

He also said that Elephant Man’s decision to not declare where he came from was selfish because of how the COVID-19 virus attacks older people.

“Dem system may not be as good as our system. So if you come now and infect other people, whether through direct contact or third party contact, whey you ah go tell de people dem, sorry? After people dem lose their loved ones?,” he added.

He went on to say that he believes that Elephant Man purposely did not declare the cities he visited because he didn’t want to be quarantined. He said that Elephant Man should consider the consequences of his action.

Vegas used Elephant Man’s interaction with his family as an example of how easily the virus could be spread saying that if he brought him home to his family and they didn’t know, when they go out to the grocery store they could inadvertently pass it on to others.

He added that Elephant Man’s actions made Jamaican artistes look stupid.

“As artistes brethren, yuh make we look bad, yuh make we look foolish, yuh make we look stupid, yuh make we look illetrate, yuh make we look like we have no behaviour. You fe grow up my youth, yuh a big man now!” he exclaimed angrily.

He also called Elephant Man’s excuse that he was asleep a “lame” one. Vegas ended the video with a teaser of a song that seems to be geared towards the novel coronavirus.

Fans supported Vegas’ message in the comments and also said they felt that Elephant Man’s actions were irresponsible.

“Learn to pick sense out of nonsense people, he deliberately held back pertinent information. He knew he was in Italy where so many are infected by the coronavirus and he didn’t reveal that to the authorities. Selfish, inconsiderate, and self absorbed,” one fan said.

Another added: “It’s not until the virus begins to spread uncontrollably that people will fully understand what Mr. Vegas is trying to convey. Wrong is wrong.”

“Real talk dem nuh care fi people much dem own life just fi money dem wah go all bout go mix wid crowd full a people an come back a give problem,” said another commenter.

One fan tried to be neutral and said: “Just to be clear, Elephant Man made a statement yesterday and also an apology this morning, either way he’s self quarantined so let see what happens. I do know that a lot of black people don’t show symptoms so Elephant man and his team need to be tested and if anyone is positive then the gov back trace his flight and ppl de dealt with along the way. Let’s not get too worked over what can be nothing and look at the bigger enemy right now.”

The video has already been viewed over 13 000 times and it seems most of Vegas’ fans are in total agreement that Elephant Man’s actions were irresponsible and selfish.

Source: Dancehallmag