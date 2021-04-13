Mr. Lexx labeled “Badmind” after throwing shade at DJ Khaled

Veteran Dancehall deejay Mr. Lexx has sparked online conversations after he shared his views on selected Jamaican artistes working with DJ Khaled.

In a series of tweets, Mr Lexx suggested that the American Music producer and Record Executive has been using the same local acts repeatedly, however, the songs haven’t became hits.

Mr Lexx in a tweet Monday (April 12 ) told the American DJ that Jamaica had a variety of artistes, seeming to suggest that DJ Khaled often worked with the same local artistes over and over again.

“Dear DjKhalid , Just letting you know they’re a lot more artists in Jamaica #Respectfully.”

“Every time Kahlid come yah a di same artist dem him use and di song dem nah hit. Kmt yea I said it.”

Following his comments, social media users labeled the “Full Hundred” deejay ‘badmind’ and ‘jealous’, for not being apart of Khaled’s new album.

DJ Khaled’s eleventh studio album Father of Asahd featured the single ‘Holy Mountain’ which featured Buju Banton, Sizzla, Mavado and 070 Shake.

Father of Asahd debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 with 136,000 album-equivalent units, with 34,000 copies as pure album sales in its first week.