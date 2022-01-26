Mr. Lexx Issues Warning to Smokers after his Lung Collapsed

Dancehall artiste Mr Lexx who’s been hospitalized after his lung collapsed over the weekend forcing him to undergo surgery, is issuing a warning to his fellow entertainers and friends about the risk associated with smoking.

In a social media post the popular entertainer said, “Jus gonna leave this here for my friends who smoke. Not telling y’all what to do but I def wouldn’t want y’all to go through dis. Every 12 hours a different set of needles an medication. U Cyah imagine di pain. Dam.”

Mr Lexx had revealed that he experienced organ failure, mid way through his a performance on Sunday night, forcing him to abandon his set due to breathing complications.