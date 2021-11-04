Mr. Lexx held by Immigration Officials in Panama; Artiste Seeks Help

Dancehall Artiste Mr. Lexx says he’s being held by Immigration officials at Tocumen International Airport in Panama.

Sharing details of the unfortunate incident, Lexx- correct name Christopher Palmer-says it’s in relation to 1997 conviction in the United States.

To make matters worse, the veteran dancehall artiste says he’s not being treated fairly throughout the current ordeal with no interpreter being assigned to him and his personal cellular phone has been taken away by officials.

However, the incident was brought to the attention of Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson-Smith who responded via twitter: “Just seeing this and have asked our Ambassador to immediately enquire. Should you have any further information please send to [email protected]”

The Minister has sought to assure Mr. Lexx that efforts are being made to resolve the issue.

Acknowledging the repercussions of his actions in the past, the “Full Hundred” deejay says “one stupid mistake almost 30 years ago and it still affect me now. Guys please be responsible with y’all decisions when unuh young. some shiiit don’t go away. kmt smh.’