MPS Sub-Machine Gun Found

The tally of firearms and ammunition seized since the start of the year continues to grow, with the police in Kingston Western, and the St Andrew North Division, seizing an MPS sub-machine gun, and twenty 9mm rounds of ammunition, during two operations carried out between Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27.

No one has been arrested in connection with the seizure, however, the investigations continue.

Reports are that the police carried out an operation about 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, at an apartment on Myryvilla Road, Kingston 5, where they seized the sub-machine gun.

Then on Friday, approximately 1:10 a.m., another operation was carried out along Collin Close, St Andrew, where the ammunition was seized.