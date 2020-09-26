MP Floyd Green outfits Middle Quarters’ shrimp vendors with sanitization equipment

Agriculture Minister and Member of Parliament for South West St. Elizabeth, Floyd Green, was out and about, issuing sanitization items and personal protection equipment (PPE) as well as and plastic buckets, to shrimp vendors in Middle Quarters in the constituency a few days ago.

The exercise was undertaken in collaboration with the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) Linkages Division.

“We continue to work with the TEF and the TPDCo to ensure that our small business operators such as those who sell the best-peppered shrimp in the world have sanitization stations to operate through these challenging times,” Green, noted.

Similar donations have been made across the island through a $20 million programme being undertaken by the TEF in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Both agencies have been at the forefront in ensuring micro-entrepreneurs not only observe the highest level of safety, but are supplied with the gadgetry and the personal protective equipment that are required are available to them to make them COVID compliant.