Motorist Perish in Fatal Crash along Edward Seaga Highway, in St Catherine

One man is now dead, and three other persons treated for injuries at hospital, following their involvements in a motor vehicle accident along a section of the Edward Seaga Highway, in St Catherine on Wednesday, June 16.

Reports are that all four victims were travelling in a Nissan motor vehicle, when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree along the side of the road.

All the occupants of the vehicle received multiple injuries and were rushed to hospital where one man was pronounced dead, and three others treated and admitted in serious condition.

