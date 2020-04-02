Motorcyclist remains hospitalized

A St Thomas man is still hospitalized in serious condition after a crash along the Serge Island main road in the parish on Tuesday.

It is reported that sometime after 4:00 p.m. the motorcyclist was heading in a south-easterly direction towards the Seaforth community when he attempted to overtake a car that was travelling ahead of him.

The bike then reportedly hit a Toyota Corolla that was travelling in the opposite direction before crashing into the rear windshield of the car he was attempting to overtaking.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was admitted.