Motorcyclist remains hospitalized

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A St Thomas man is still hospitalized in serious condition after a crash along the Serge Island main road in the parish on Tuesday.

It is reported that sometime after 4:00 p.m. the motorcyclist was heading in a south-easterly direction towards the Seaforth community when he attempted to overtake a car that was travelling ahead of him.

The bike then reportedly hit a Toyota Corolla that was travelling in the opposite direction before crashing into the rear windshield of the car he was attempting to overtaking.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was admitted.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....