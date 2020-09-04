Motorcyclist Perish in Westmoreland Crash, on Election Day

A 23-year-old labourer of Westmoreland, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a road accident, which occurred along the Torrington main road in the Parish, on Election Day, September 3.

The deceased has been identified as Lucan Byfield, of Hartford community, also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the Savanna-la-mar police are that about 12:10 pm, on Thursday, Byfield was riding his motorcycle from the directions of Savanna-la-mar towards the directions of Petersfield, when he crashed head-on into a motor truck.

He sustained multiple head injuries and was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor truck was also taken to hospital, and was treated.