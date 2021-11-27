Motorcyclist Murdered in Negril, Westmoreland

A biker was fatally shot by another biker, while travelling along the Nampriel main road in Negril, Westmoreland this afternoon.

The police have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 2:30 p.m., and the man died on the spot.

The investigation into the incident, which caused a traffic jam that lasted more than an hour, is yet to be completed.

The motorcyclist’s death comes after a teenager was killed and three others, including a toddler, were injured in Hartford district, in the parish on Thursday night.