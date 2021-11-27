Motorcyclist Murdered in Negril, Westmoreland

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon

A biker was fatally shot by another biker, while travelling along the Nampriel main road in Negril, Westmoreland this afternoon.

The police have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 2:30 p.m., and the man died on the spot.

The investigation into the incident, which caused traffic jam that lasted more than an hour, is yet to be completed.

The motorcyclist’s death comes after a teenager was killed and three others, including a toddler, were injured in Hartford district, in the parish on Thursday night.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com