Motorcyclist Killed in St James, while Riding from Illegal Party

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

One man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident which occurred along a section of the Point main road, in Point district, St James, on Sunday morning, February 7.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Richie Eulette, farmer of Springfield district, also in St James.

Reports by the Spring Mount police are that shortly after 1:00 am, on Sunday, the motorcyclist who had attended a party being held in the area, was on his way back home, when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in a Nissan motor car which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider sustained head and body injuries and was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say they are again warning motorcyclists of the dangers of riding without the use of a helmet, and the proper riding gears.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....