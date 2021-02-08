Motorcyclist Killed in St James, while Riding from Illegal Party

One man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident which occurred along a section of the Point main road, in Point district, St James, on Sunday morning, February 7.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Richie Eulette, farmer of Springfield district, also in St James.

Reports by the Spring Mount police are that shortly after 1:00 am, on Sunday, the motorcyclist who had attended a party being held in the area, was on his way back home, when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in a Nissan motor car which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider sustained head and body injuries and was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say they are again warning motorcyclists of the dangers of riding without the use of a helmet, and the proper riding gears.