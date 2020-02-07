Motorcyclist Killed in St Catherine Crash

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): A motorcyclist was killed on Thursday afternoon, February 6, as a result of injuries he sustained in an accident on the Guys Hill main road, St Catherine.

The deceased is identified as a 43-year-old Kevin Gordon of a United Kingdom address.

According to the Guys Hill Police report, at about 2:35 p.m., Gordon was riding on the roadway before he allegedly lost control of his grey Toyota Mark X motorbike and crashed into a utility pole.

Gordon was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Half-A-Million For Stolen Baby ‘Nyyear Frank’ Woman Agreed To Pay $500,000 For Child
Half-A-Million For Stolen Baby ‘Nyyear Frank’ Woman Agreed To Pay $500,000 For Child
Abducted college student outsmarts ex-convict, saves herself
Abducted college student outsmarts ex-convict, saves herself
All victims’ bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
All victims’ bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
THE UNTOLD AND UNBELIEVABLE STORY OF KOBE BRYANT’S DEATH/HELICOPTER CRASH
THE UNTOLD AND UNBELIEVABLE STORY OF KOBE BRYANT’S DEATH/HELICOPTER CRASH
Vybz Kartel Made A DEAL For His RELEASE | Chris Brown TAGS Kartel
Vybz Kartel Made A DEAL For His RELEASE | Chris Brown TAGS Kartel
Trump Ousts White House Staffer Who Testified Against Him In Impeachment
Trump Ousts White House Staffer Who Testified Against Him In Impeachment
Launch Of Skills Training Programme – Guys Hill, St Catherine, Jamaica – Specifically To Meet The Needs Of Its People
Launch Of Skills Training Programme – Guys Hill, St Catherine, Jamaica – Specifically To Meet The Needs Of Its People
Vybz Kartel, Sikka Rymes – Celebration (Official Audio)
Vybz Kartel, Sikka Rymes – Celebration (Official Audio)
Motorcyclist Killed in St Catherine Crash
Motorcyclist Killed in St Catherine Crash
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....