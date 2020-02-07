Motorcyclist Killed in St Catherine Crash

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): A motorcyclist was killed on Thursday afternoon, February 6, as a result of injuries he sustained in an accident on the Guys Hill main road, St Catherine.

The deceased is identified as a 43-year-old Kevin Gordon of a United Kingdom address.

According to the Guys Hill Police report, at about 2:35 p.m., Gordon was riding on the roadway before he allegedly lost control of his grey Toyota Mark X motorbike and crashed into a utility pole.

Gordon was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.