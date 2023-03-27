Motorcyclist Killed in Hanover

A 59-year-old man died from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident in Green Island, Hanover on Saturday, March 25.

He has been identified as George Kellier, labourer of Prospect district also in Green Island.

Reports are that about 4:10pm, Kellier was driving his motorcycle along the Industry Cove main road, in the directions of Negril, when the driver of a Voxy bus who was travelling in the opposite direction, overtook a line of traffic and collided  with Kellier’s motorcycle.

Kellier sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to the Savanna la mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

