Motorcyclist Killed in Hanover

A 59-year-old man died from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident in Green Island, Hanover on Saturday, March 25.
He has been identified as George Kellier, labourer of Prospect district also in Green Island.
Reports are that about 4:10pm, Kellier was driving his motorcycle along the Industry Cove main road, in the directions of Negril, when the driver of a Voxy bus who was travelling in the opposite direction, overtook a line of traffic and collided with Kellier’s motorcycle.
Kellier sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to the Savanna la mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.