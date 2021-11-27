Motorcyclist Fatally Shot in Negril

A motorcyclist has died after being shot while travelling on Nampreil Road Negril, Westmoreland about 2:30 this afternoon.

It is understood that the unidentified man was shot by another motorcyclist and died at the scene of the incident. As a result, there have been reports that heavy traffic has developed for more than an hour in the vicinity of the crime.

This murder is only the fifth murder to be recorded in Westmoreland since the implementation of a state of public emergency, which has not been extended following last night senate meeting in the upper house.

Dr. Chang however has stated today that the government will use whatever means necessary to protect citizens in the country.

The police have not established a motive for this incident.

More details to follow.