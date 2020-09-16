Motorcyclist and Pillion Killed in Westmoreland Crash

A motorcyclist and his pillion were killed during a collision involving a motorcycle and a motor truck, along a section of the Mernsville main road, in Bluefields, Westmoreland, on Tuesday, September 15.

Dead are 32-year-old Isaac Stephens, lifeguard, and 23-year-old Gregory Parchment, a carpenter, and both of Westmoreland addresses.

Reports are that about 1:50pm, on Tuesday, both men were traveling on a motorcycle from the directions of Whitehouse, towards Bluefields.

On reaching the above-mentioned roadway, the rider lost control of the motorbike and collided with a motor truck, which was heading in the opposite direction.

Both Stephens and Parchment sustained head and body injuries, and were rushed to Noel Holmes Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Bluefields police are investigating.