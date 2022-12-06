Motorcycle Thief Charged with Robbery: A twenty-one-year-old bearer has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm stemming from an incident on Marl Road, Kingston 11 on Friday, November 11.
He is Stephen Bentley of Olympic Way, Kingston 11.
Reports are that a man was pounced upon by two armed men, who robbed him of his motorcycle and cash. On Friday, November 18, Bentley was found in possession of the vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and charged following a question-and-answer session.