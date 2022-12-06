Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery

Motorcycle Thief Charged with Robbery

Leave a Comment / By / December 6, 2022

Motorcycle Thief Charged with Robbery: A twenty-one-year-old bearer has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm stemming from an incident on Marl Road, Kingston 11 on Friday, November 11.

He is Stephen Bentley of Olympic Way, Kingston 11.

Reports are that a man was pounced upon by two armed men, who robbed him of his motorcycle and cash. On Friday, November 18, Bentley was found in possession of the vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and charged following a question-and-answer session.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: