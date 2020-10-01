Motorcycle Gunman Held in Westmoreland

One man who the Westmoreland police say has been on the run since July of this year, after he managed to elude the police while he and another man were transporting an illegal firearm on a motorcycle, has now been taken into custody and charged.

The accused has been identified as 18-year-old Renaldo Moore, otherwise called ‘Chin’ of Cornwall district, in Hertford, Westmoreland.

Reports by the police are that about 3:15 pm, a team of officers were on mobile patrol along a section of the Bluefields main road, when they observed Moore and another man traveling on a motorcycle.

On seeing the lawmen, the pillion was seen removing an object from his waistband, which he handed to the driver.

The police signaled the motorcycle rider to stop, but he disobeyed and later crashed into an embankment.

The men jumped up and ran from the scene leaving the object behind. The object was retrieved and found to be a 9mm Glock pistol, fitted with a magazine containing four 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Moore has been on the run since the incident occurred, but he was apprehended during a police operation, carried out in the area on Monday, September 28, and subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.