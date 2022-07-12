Motorcycle Crash Leaves Two Dead in Westmoreland

Two men were killed in a motorcycle accident on Bay Road, Little London in Westmoreland on Tuesday (July 12).

The victims have been identified as Amefika Spence, 27, a mason from New Hope in Little London, and Kimani Cornish, of the same address.

Sources indicate that Spence and Cornish were traveling on a motorcycle at 1 a.m. when it crashed into the back of a white Ford truck.

Both men were thrown from the motorcycle and died on the spot.

Pieces of the bike were found in a nearby ravine.

 

 

 

