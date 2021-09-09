Motor Vehicle Collision Claims Life of St Ann Hotelier Richard Salm

Richard Salm, a well-known St Ann hotelier and businessman, died on Wednesday (September 8) due to injuries sustained in a car accident on the Llandovery Main Road in the parish.

The two-vehicle collision is believed to have occurred sometime after 3 p.m., Salm was rushed to St Ann’s Bay Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

The 75-year-old hotelier was the managing director of the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean Hotel in Runaway Bay, St Ann, and the managing director of Drax Hall Estate at the time of his death.

Salm arrived in Jamaica from England in 1963 and moved here permanently in 1968.

Two years ago, he was awarded the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD) for his contributions to tourism, winter sports promotion, and community development.