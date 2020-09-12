Motor Cyclist, Pillion Killed in Crash

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A motorcyclist and a pillion died as a result of injuries they received in a motor vehicle collision on the McCook’s Pen main road, near Spanish Town in St. Catherine on Friday, September 11.

The cyclist has been identified as 17-year-old Javier Kinglock of McVickers Lane, Spanish Town, and the pillion  25-year-old Andrew Ricketts, of Old Harbour Road, both in St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 9:10 p.m., Kinglock was driving the motorcycle towards Spanish Town when he lost control and the bike collided with a Toyota Coaster Bus and a Toyota Succeed motor car.

The Police were summoned and both men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The passengers of the Toyota Coaster Bus and the Succeed motor car were not hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....