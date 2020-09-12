Motor Cyclist, Pillion Killed in Crash

A motorcyclist and a pillion died as a result of injuries they received in a motor vehicle collision on the McCook’s Pen main road, near Spanish Town in St. Catherine on Friday, September 11.

The cyclist has been identified as 17-year-old Javier Kinglock of McVickers Lane, Spanish Town, and the pillion 25-year-old Andrew Ricketts, of Old Harbour Road, both in St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 9:10 p.m., Kinglock was driving the motorcycle towards Spanish Town when he lost control and the bike collided with a Toyota Coaster Bus and a Toyota Succeed motor car.

The Police were summoned and both men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The passengers of the Toyota Coaster Bus and the Succeed motor car were not hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.