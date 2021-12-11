Motion to have Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Louise Bennett & Usain Bolt Named National Heroes Heads to the Senate

Senator Dr. Floyd Morris will be tabling a motion in the Senate to have Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Louise Bennett, and Usain Bolt named National Heroes.

Speaking in the Senate Friday (Dec. 10), Dr. Morris said, the individuals have given distinguished service to the country, and are deserving of the award.

The National Honours and Awards Act, gives authority to the Governor-General, to confer the status of national hero, on a Jamaican citizen, based on the recommendation of the prime minister.

The honour can be given to any individual, living or dead.

Dr. Morris wants the individuals to be declared heroes, in time for Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence.