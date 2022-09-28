Mother sentenced to 23 years

Mother sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex trafficking 6-year-old daughter

Leave a Comment / By / September 28, 2022

A U.S. district judge has sentenced a 31-year-old woman in Washington state to 23 years in prison for sex trafficking her 6-year-old girl in exchange for a place to stay, cash and new Nike shoes.

The convict, Kylie Ruby Flores from Spokane, Washington, made her daughter available to a man, identified as Trever Harder, for sexual abuse, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Flores last week, three months after she pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking.

Flores will also be on federal supervision for the remainder of her life, the judge said.

Harder has also pleaded guilty and is pending sentencing.

Harder, whom Flores had met online through the dating app “Plenty of Fish,” sexually abused the child, including acts of sodomy.

The man set up a camera on a cat tree in his apartment in Cheney, Washington, where he filmed himself raping the little girl on the couch in his apartment.

“The facts of this case present some of the most egregious sexual abuse of a child one can imagine,” said Vanessa R. Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District. “Today’s sentence is important, but it is equally important to remember that Flores’ sentence will likely be much shorter than the lifelong impact on the child.”

 

SOURCE: Christian post

Jhuss Khool – Chip Glock (Audio Visual)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com