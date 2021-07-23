Mother Remanded After Prostituting 14-year-old Daughter

A woman was remanded into custody yesterday after she appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on child trafficking charges, stemming from allegations that she prostituted her 14-year-old daughter.

It is alleged that the mother gave permission to a 57-year-old man to have sexual relations with her daughter. They were both arrested and charged in June. The mother was charged with child trafficking and the man was charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under 16.

When the male accused appeared in court yesterday, his bail was extended. Both defendants are scheduled to appear in court on September 2.

Allegations are that, between January 2019 and June 2021, the mother granted permission to the male accused to take her daughter to his residence, where the girl was allegedly forced to engage in sexual activity.

The mother is said to have taken money and other items from the male accused on a number of occasions before and after allowing him to take her daughter to his residence.

It is also stated that when the girl protested to her mother about what was going on, she was advised to remain quiet and that the mother continued to take her daughter to the man’s home.