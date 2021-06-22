Mother of Slain Woman is Happy Her Killer Died

Sylvia McKay from Clarendon is happy her daughter’s boyfriend is dead; because he slashed his girlfriend Tasheika McKay’s throat on Sunday afternoon and then reportedly committed suicide.

Markland Hayles seemingly killed himself while he was in lock up and Tasheika’s mother is relieved, she believes his mother will be going through the same grieving process that she is facing, because of how much she loved her daughter.

However, Clair Bailey Markland’s mother is adamant that her son did not take his own life.

The police reported that Hayles was treated for wounds inflicted by the angry mob before he was placed in a cell by himself, due to Covid-19 restrictions. He had confessed earlier to the killing in a caution statement, he had even revealed that, he thought she had cheated and he wasn’t sure the child she was carrying was his.

The 4-year-old daughter of the victim, had found her body and went to tell her grandmother that Tashieka was unresponsive.

Counsellors were in the community offering support for those who needed it. The 4-year-old is traumatized and the mother had to seek treatment also.

 

