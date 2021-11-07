Mother of Popular Youtuber Nick Klyne Found Murdered

An attempted robbery in the Blenheim district, Newport, Manchester, resulted in the death of a woman and the wounding of her common-law husband last night, November 5.

Dead is Lorna Lake, a 54-year-old farmer of Blenheim district.

Lake is the mother of popular Youtuber “Nick Klyne”.

Sources say Lake may have been sexually assaulted, but it has not been confirmed by the police.

According to police, the couple was at home when a man entered their one-bedroom house and demanded money. When their demands were not met, the men bound the couple and took them outside to nearby bushes.

The man was viciously beaten,  fell to the ground and pretended to be dead. The robber then took the woman to another location in the bushes.

The man then got up and rushed back to his house, where he contacted the police.

Police and residents searched for Lake, whose body was discovered in the bushes. She was pronounced dead at hospital.

