Mother of Police Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting, Killed in Old Harbour

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The mother of a policeman who was involved in a fatal shooting several days ago, was shot and killed by armed men at her home in Old Harbour Glades, on Thursday afternoon, February 6.

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Laelita Francis, a shop keeper of the above address.

Reports by the police are that the female who operated a shop on the premises where she resided, was at her place of business shortly after 12:00 noon, when armed men entered the establishment and shot her multiple times.

The female was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In the meanwhile, Mckoy’s News learnt that the son of the deceased woman who is a police officer, was involved in a fatal shooting incident with 24-year-old Danny Grover, otherwise called “Yawney” last week.

It is reported that the officer and Grover got involved in an argument, when Grover allegedly pointed a firearm at him and in defense, Grover was shot to death. A .38 pistol was allegedly taken from the dead man.