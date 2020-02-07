Mother of Police Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting, Killed in Old Harbour

Spot Valley Gunshot Victim Dies at Hospital
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The mother of a policeman who was involved in a fatal shooting several days ago, was shot and killed by armed men at her home in Old Harbour Glades, on Thursday afternoon, February 6.

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Laelita Francis, a shop keeper of the above address.

Reports by the police are that the female who operated a shop on the premises where she resided, was at her place of business shortly after 12:00 noon, when armed men entered the establishment and shot her multiple times.

The female was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In the meanwhile, Mckoy’s News learnt that the son of the deceased woman who is a police officer, was involved in a fatal shooting incident with 24-year-old Danny Grover, otherwise called “Yawney” last week.

It is reported that the officer and Grover got involved in an argument, when Grover allegedly pointed a firearm at him and in defense, Grover was shot to death. A .38 pistol was allegedly taken from the dead man.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Mother of Police Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting, Killed in Old Harbour
Mother of Police Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting, Killed in Old Harbour
White Lion – Kiijahno
White Lion – Kiijahno
JA Deals Logos
JA Deals Logos
Quizzle
Quizzle
Reggae History Month 2020 Receives Special ‘Toast’ from Koffee with Grammy Win
Reggae History Month 2020 Receives Special ‘Toast’ from Koffee with Grammy Win
Freddie McGregor & Big Ship Band for Plantation Smokehouse Grand Opening
Freddie McGregor & Big Ship Band for Plantation Smokehouse Grand Opening
PBCJ News – February 6, 2020
PBCJ News – February 6, 2020
I Spend A Week In Hospital This Is Why
I Spend A Week In Hospital This Is Why
Woman Exposed Teejay
Woman Exposed Teejay
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....