Mother and Son Murdered in Spanish Town, St Catherine

A woman and her son were shot and killed by gunmen at their shop in Clayton Heights, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday, July 17.
The deceased have been identified as 51-year-old Georgia Coleman of St Johns Road in Spanish Town, and 21-year-old Jerome Walters, a bus conductor, of Railway Lane, also in Spanish Town.
Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 7:45pm, Coleman and her son were sitting outside her shop along Clayton Heights, when two men rode up on a motorcycle and brandished handguns.
The men opened fire hitting Walters, before chasing his mother and shooting them both dead.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the bodies removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.