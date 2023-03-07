Mother and Her 5-Year-Old Son Killed in Westmoreland Fire

Westmoreland Fire: A woman and her 5-year-old son, were burnt to death in a fire which destroyed their one apartment concrete and board dwelling house in Berkshire, Westmoreland on Monday March 6.
The mother has been identified as 38-year-old Keisha Walters, hairdresser and her son, Joel Brown, both of Berkshire in Westmoreland.
Reports are that about 10:40pm, residents living in Berkshire community summoned the Lucea police and Fire Department after they discovered that the house occupied by Walters and her son was on fire.
The firemen drove to the scene but on ther arrival, they saw that the house was already engulfed in flames which had destroyed all its content and they could only managed to carry out cooling down operations.
Walters and her son’s charred remains were later discovered among the burnt rubbles, and removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.