Mother and four-year-old son murdered in St James

On Monday, July 19, gunmen shot and killed a woman and her 4-year-old boy at their home in the Top Hill district, Retirement, St. James.

Dead are 42-year-old Shelly Ann Shaw, and her son Jemar Powell.

According to police reports, armed men opened fire on the victims’ house at 3:50 a.m. the mother and son were both found with gunshot wounds after the shooting ceased. They were both transported to the hospital, where they died during treatment.

Investigations are being conducted by the Area 1 Major Investigation Division.