Mother and Daughter Missing

Fifteen-year-old Tashika Hartley and her 8-month-old daughter Kimoya
Grant of Sebright Avenue, Kingston 11 have been missing since Tuesday, October 31.
Tashika is of brown complexion, slim build and about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that at about 8:15 p.m., Tashika and Kimoya were last seen
at home. Tashika was last seen wearing a white blouse and red shorts— Kimoya’s mode of dress
is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tashika Hartley and Kimoya Grant is being asked to contact
the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police
station.
