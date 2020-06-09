Mother and Daughter Missing in Manchester

Police are reporting a mother and her four-year-old daughter missing from Manchester.

They are thirty-two-year-old Angella Gayle and her daughter Brianna Walker, both of New Green district in Manchester. They have been missing since Saturday, June 06.

Gayle is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall, while Brianna is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 129 centimetres (4 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that Gayle and her daughter were last seen at home sometime after 8:00 p.m. Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown.

They have not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angella Gayle and Brianna Walker is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police at (876) 625-3423, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.