Most Dangerous Men in Jamaica

To start, this list may be entirely subjective, nonetheless, it is undeniable that these men have contributed to the drastic view of Jamaica’s criminal, war-like stereotype. Let’s face it, the belief that Jamaica is highly dangerous is not entirely make-belief. In fact, it is part of Jamaica’s legacy

Think about it- though the country is considered a luxury island, there are tourists who are afraid to visit. Even its own citizens are reluctant to travel from parish to parish, or community to community. To blame are some of Jamaica’s notorious killers, men who have been deemed “armed and highly dangerous”

Now, most of you have probably heard about brutal, war-influenced crimes in movies and have not given real thought to those around you who could display similarities. But they exist. They exist not only in foreign, first-world countries, but there are people on this small island who look up to these criminals you watch in the movies. They are your neighbours, whether right next to you, your neighbouring community, or even your neighbouring parish; they are still closer to you than you think

On a list of 161 countries, regardless of size, and optimized by population, Jamaica is number 80 on the list of most dangerous countries in the world in a 2022 report. And yes, this includes countries like Afghanistan and Sudan that were at war even up to 2021.

So, who are the people contributing to Jamaica’s dangerous perception?

> Vincent Martin, AKA Rhyging

We’re starting the crime stories from the 1940’s, back when criminality in Jamaica was relatively taboo and people who were considered ‘evilous’ were minimal. Rhyging, who will be featured in our next story, was so notorious for his crimes that his legacy made it into the media, and even now, in the 2020’s, he is still known for his contributions in the 1940’s crime scene.

> Copper

Next on the list is Copper, whose era reigned from 1951 to 1978. Another criminal of the past who influenced similar minds of today, Dennis ‘Copper’ Barth committed crimes such as attempting to rob the Caymanas Park and escaping prison twice. But that is a story for another day.

> Sandokan

Does this name sound familiar? In the 1980’s, Wayne ‘Sandokan’ Smith allegedly robbed a police station of guns and ammunition after hearing that police disrespected his girlfriend in pursuit of him. After having been arrested, he escaped jail in 1987. His legacy ended after he was sentenced to death.

> Phantom Killer

This Jamaican murderer brought some twist to his game. He cross-dressed as a female and hunted and killed multiple men until he was caught by police in 1991 and sentenced to death. His sentence was reduced to life imprisonment, but he later escaped. He was caught and killed by police in 2002.

> Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke

Many of you were alive to witness the 2010 Tivoli Incursion, an armed conflict between Jamaica’s military and police forces and the Shower Posse Drug Cartel- a conflict which claimed the lives of at least 70 civilians. Coke is currently serving a 23-year sentence in a federal prison and will be released in 2030

The above are just a few names that may ring the ears of people aware of that side of Jamaica’s history. Though considered dangerous men, some of the above mentioned are seen as heroes, may influence the actions of some youth in the country, or their names simply became metaphoric in the media light to prove one’s own dangerous abilities.