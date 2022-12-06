Morocco Stun Spain 3-0 on Penalties to Reach Quarter-finals

Morocco Stun Spain 3-0: Achraf Hakimi made himself a hero with a chipped winning penalty as Morocco stunned the 2010 champions Spain 3-0 with penalty shootout win to reach their first-ever World Cup quarter-finals after playing to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday at the Education City stadium.
The two teams couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes and Spain failed to convert any of their three penalties, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou brilliantly saving two.
That left Paris St-Germain’s Hakimi – born and raised in Madrid no less – to win it with his nerveless spot-kick and spark jubilant scenes in the stands.
Morocco, who is the last African and Arab side left standing at the first World Cup held in an Arab county, were intensely back and their fans greatly outnumbered Spain’s.
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón stopped the penalty by Badr Banoun. Simón’s counterpart, Bounou, plays for the Spanish club Sevilla.
Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland.