Mornington Peninsula Man Charged with Possessing Child Abuse Material

A man from Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula has been charged with child abuse material offences as part of a Victorian Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (VIC JACET) investigation.

The McCrae man, 46, is expected to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

The investigation began in September last year after the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report about the alleged uploading and transmitting of 119 child abuse material images and videos to the Kik social media platform.

Investigators from the VIC JACET, comprising of AFP and Victoria Police members, linked the man to the social media account. It will be alleged in court this account belonged to the McCrae man.

A search warrant was executed at the man’s home on Tuesday with investigators seizing three mobile phones. The digital devices will now be subject to further forensic examination.

The man was arrested and charged with possessing child abuse material accessed or obtained using a carriage service, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment.

AFP Acting Superintendent Jonelle Lancashire said the arrest should serve as a fresh warning to the community that law enforcement remained dedicated to fighting child sexual abuse and bringing those who commit these offences before the court.

“Our investigators are relentless in their pursuit of anyone sharing or accessing child abuse material,” Lancashire said.

“However, we will always call on the community to continue to assist us to help identify both victims and perpetrators.”