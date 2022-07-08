Mornington Peninsula Man Charged with Possessing Child Abuse Material

A man from Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula has been charged with child abuse material offences as part of a Victorian Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (VIC JACET) investigation.

The McCrae man, 46, is expected to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

The investigation began in September last year after the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report about the alleged uploading and transmitting of 119 child abuse material images and videos to the Kik social media platform.

Investigators from the VIC JACET, comprising of AFP and Victoria Police members, linked the man to the social media account. It will be alleged in court this account belonged to the McCrae man.

A search warrant was executed at the man’s home on Tuesday with investigators seizing three mobile phones. The digital devices will now be subject to further forensic examination.

The man was arrested and charged with possessing child abuse material accessed or obtained using a carriage service, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment.

AFP Acting Superintendent Jonelle Lancashire said the arrest should serve as a fresh warning to the community that law enforcement remained dedicated to fighting child sexual abuse and bringing those who commit these offences before the court.

“Our investigators are relentless in their pursuit of anyone sharing or accessing child abuse material,” Lancashire said.

“However, we will always call on the community to continue to assist us to help identify both victims and perpetrators.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com