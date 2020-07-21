More Wi-Fi Hotspots Coming

Jamaica News: The Government will continue to roll out free secured Wi-Fi hotspots in public places across the island this financial year.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure at the official ceremony for the distribution of 32 tablet computers to teachers at the Hope Valley Experimental School, St. Andrew, recently.

Mrs. Williams said the service will be rolled out in Ocho Rios, St. Ann; Port Antonio, Portland; and May Pen, Clarendon.

“We will be completing three additional public Wi-Fi hotspots during this fiscal year… so that our citizens can connect while they transact business or as they pass through these major towns,” she said.

The initiative is being made possible through the Universal Service Fund (USF), an agency of the Ministry, which will carry out the installation in the designated locations.

Among the objectives is to positively transform the lives of citizens by providing an avenue for them to connect, create economic opportunities and communicate.

Other public Wi-Fi hotspots already in operation include Half-Way Tree, St. William Grant Park, Olympic Way, Devon House and Emancipation Park in Kingston and St. Andrew; Cecil Charlton Park, Manchester; Junction, St. Elizabeth; and Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, St. James.

Source: JIS News