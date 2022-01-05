More than 800 Applicants for Entertainment Relief Grant

Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange has revealed that more than 800 applications have so far been received for a share of the $90 million special support package for the local entertainment sector.

Miss Grange announced the relief package in December, stating that disbursements of $60,000 will be paid to members of the entertainment, culture and creative industries, which have been halted as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 103 grants have already been fulfilled.

The ministry stepped in last year, providing grants of $40,000, $20,000, and $15,000, to help alleviate the burden.

Among the persons who can benefit are singers, dancers, producers, actors, selectors, make-up artists, stylists, designers, mixologists, entertainment writers who are members of the Jamaican Copyright Licensing Agency (JAMCOPY), sound engineers, and those who work with sound systems at various levels.

Each applicant must be a member of an affiliate organisation and be on the E-Registry.

