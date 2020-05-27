More than 400 Recently Arrived J’cans Waiting Processing in Falmouth

More than 400 Jamaicans arrived on ships this week and another 400 are expected by Friday, following the processing of 1,024 who came to the country aboard Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas last week Tuesday, May 19.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness gave the details Tuesday evening, at a digital media briefing in St Andrew.

Mr Holness says the Jamaicans crew members on board the Norwegian and Carnival Glory vessels docked in Falmouth, Trelawny, will be processed over the next few days. Mr Holness said the same protocols and procedures used for the Royal Caribbean cruise line will be used to land the recently arrived ship workers.

“In addition to those arriving by ships, “approximately 220 Jamaicans, including 40 involuntarily returned Jamaicans, are scheduled to return by air over the next seven days,” Mr. Holness said.

The Norwegian cruise line docked on Monday, May 25, with 174 Jamaican crew members, while the Carnival cruise line docked on Tuesday, May 26 with 240 Jamaican crew members.

A Disney cruise line vessel is also tentatively slated to arrive on Friday, May 29 with more than 400 Jamaican crew members.

The Jamaicans on the Adventure of the Seas were disembarked in groups of roughly 200 and samples taken from them before they were taken to Bahia Principe Resort, Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Those who tested positive have been put into isolation and the others have been released for home quarantine.