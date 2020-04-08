More Students For HEART/NSTA Trust Training Programmes

Jamaica News: The HEART/National Service Training Agency (HEART/NSTA) Trust is projecting an increase in the number of students taking part in the institution’s approximately 160 training programmes to 152,735, during the 2020/21 fiscal year.

Additionally, the agency expects that some 87,144 trainees will be certified this year, with 32,252 being targeted for job placements over the period.

This is according to the Jamaica Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year ending March 2021.

The document indicates that based on market research, HEART plans to focus on providing training in several key emerging skills areas.

These include digital animation, robotics, network engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing, event coordination, landscaping, footwear production, irrigation techniques, and beaded jewellery.

In order to improve access, efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery, HEART will seek to forge strategic partnerships and significantly diversify training modalities to facilitate this undertaking, through satellite locations online as well as night and early-morning classes.

It is anticipated that agreements with key stakeholders, among them the Government of India, will result in the retooling of training laboratories and support for research and innovation in emerging areas.

Meanwhile, the Agency will continue to contribute funding for programmes administered by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

This is expected to support the Career Advancement Programme (CAP), technical vocational education and training integration in schools, as well as other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives.

HEART is projecting a net surplus of $358.3 million from these engagements this year, and is expected to retrain its staff complement of 1,822.

Source: JIS News