More Schools Added To TVET Programme

Jamaica News: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, says the new technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programme has grown to now incorporate nine high schools across the island.
The programme, being spearheaded by HEART Trust/National Service Training Agency (NSTA) aims to equip students with skills for the workplace.
“Eight of them [are] technical high schools and one a traditional high school, because we want to prepare our youngsters for the future,” he said.
Mr. Terrelonge was speaking at the HEART Trust/NTSA’s professional development symposium held recently at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.
The event sought to engage scores of instructors through presentations on topics such as Preparing Learners for Emerging Jobs, Technology in TVET, Work Life Balance, Leadership and Change, and Financial Wealth.
Mr. Terrelonge commended the instructors, noting that they are “the heart and pulse of the organisation”.
“Consider yourselves as nation builders. Never ever lose sight of the importance of what you do. At the Ministry, we will continue to work with you as we develop new programmes to ensure that our young kings and queens have the requisite skills for the future,” he noted.
For her part, Managing Director of the HEART Trust/NSTA, Dr. Janet Dyer, charged the instructors to ensure that persons who train with the institution “leave with the skills and competencies that will enable them to make valuable contributions to the labour force, productivity and economic growth”.
She further encouraged them to stay sharp and do their research to stay on top of changes in the education sector as well as their various areas of expertise.
The symposium was held under the theme ‘Instructors ….the pulse of the organisation’.
Source: JIS News