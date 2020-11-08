More roads in Kingston and St Andrew under water, Gorge blocked

More roads have been made impassable since Sunday morning, as poor weather continues from the Tropical Storm Eta, now heading to Florida, USA.

Several roadways in the Corporate Area have been blocked by flooding. In addition the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine is now impassable as the Rio Cobre is in spate

Also. Gordon Town and Mavis Bank and several other communities in East rural St Andrew have been cut off by landslide and cutting off of the roadway, at industry Village near Papine, St Andrew..

Just after noon today police issued the following advisory:

Members of the public are being advised to use alternative routes where possible as the following roads are currently impassable due to the inclement weather: