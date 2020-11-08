More roads in Kingston and St Andrew under water, Gorge blocked

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

More roads have been made impassable since Sunday morning, as poor weather continues from the Tropical Storm Eta, now heading to Florida, USA.

Several roadways in the Corporate Area have been blocked by flooding. In addition the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine is now impassable as the Rio Cobre is in spate

Also. Gordon Town and Mavis Bank and several other communities in East rural St Andrew have been cut off by landslide and cutting off of the roadway, at industry Village near Papine, St Andrew..

Just after noon today police issued the following advisory:

Members of the public are being advised to use alternative routes where possible as the following roads are currently impassable due to the inclement weather:

  • Chesterfield Drive, Kingston 11
  • Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 13
  • Gordon Town Road, Kingston 6
  • Harbour View Round-a Bout, St. Andrew
  • Bog Walk Gorge, St. Catherine

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....