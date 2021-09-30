More JPs Urged To Offer Services As Mediators

inister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, is encouraging more Justices of the Peace (JPs) to offer their services as mediators and restorative justice facilitators to settle disputes involving community members.

He said that the Ministry will provide the necessary training, and they will receive a stipend to cover associated costs.

“If you have to go into some communities to assist a restorative justice conference or you have to engage in mediation referred to you, then we will give a stipend to cover expenses,” he said.

Minister Chuck was addressing a virtual JP sensitisation session for the parishes of Clarendon, Manchester, and St. Thomas on Wednesday (September 29).

He said that the Ministry will be promoting the use of restorative justice and other alternative dispute resolution methods in settling disagreements peacefully.

“As you are aware, far too many minor disputes develop into significant abuses, and oftentimes, criminality, and there’s no doubt that the large proportion of violent acts often result in fatalities,” he noted.

Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic, in her remarks said that the “greater involvement of JPs in communities to support timely, fair, and efficient justice services for citizens, the better [the] chances of protecting and promoting [human rights]”.