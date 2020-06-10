More Health Workers to be Deployed as Jamaica Prepares for Tourists

The Ministry of Health will be increasing the deployment of health personnel across the island, in preparation for the reopening of the country’s borders to international travellers on June 15.

“We are now employing another 1,000 community health aides across the country, and that will bolster the number of persons we have,” said portfolio Minister, Dr.. Christopher Tufton.

The Health Minister was speaking to JIS News at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday (June 9), where he observed the processing of 96 repatriated Jamaicans, who had arrived on a flight from Fort Lauderdale in the United States under the protocol for controlled re-entry.

In an effort to prevent an increase in imported cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the Government closed Jamaica’s borders to incoming passengers on March 24. The country began accepting repatriated Jamaicans on May 6 and on June 15 will begin accepting non-nationals.

