More Cold Cases Cleared Up Following The Death Of One Of Jamaica’s Most Wanted, ‘Preckeh’

Residents of communities who once suffered the brutal onslaught of one of

Jamaica’s most wanted criminals, Delano Wilmot otherwise called ‘Preckeh’, continue to feel

more at ease as the reality that his brutality can no longer affect their lives sets in.

In the wake of his death, more persons have come forward to give information to the Police, and a

resolution has now been brought to two more cold cases.

‘Preckeh’ has been linked to the Murders of 64-year-old Dudley Morrison, otherwise called

‘Budwig’ of Ku-Teng-Peng Lane in St. James and Oneil Godfrey otherwise called ‘Pinch’ of

Retrieve district in the parish.

Morrison, who was reported missing on Wednesday, July 28, 2017, was later found in a pit behind

an abandoned house with gunshot wounds to its upper body.

Godfrey was at home on Sunday, July 24, 2016 with family members when a gunman entered and

opened gunfire hitting him to his upper body.

The Police continue to appeal appealing anyone who has suffered at the hands of hoodlums to tell

what they know by calling Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police

station.