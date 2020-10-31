Montegonian releases combination EF in USA

News Reporter- Alan Lewin: During the early 1990s Owen Knibbs was so popular in the

entertainment fraternity, he was getting lots of encores whenever he

performed on stage shows in Montego Bay. His first time on a stage

show was in 1974 where he made his debut with a Rendition of Tinga

Stewart festival song Play Di Music; A few months later he went

into the studio and released his first single called Juggler which

became a hit in Europe and Japan.

Hailing from the Mount Salem community of St James, he grew up

in the Salt Spring area and in the1990s and used the stage name Ista.

He was part of the duo Billy Dread and Ista.

Now living in the United States of America for the past two decades,

and using his birth name Owen Knibbs, his latest project is an EF

entitled Internet Bad Man’ a combination with an artiste name

Aterny from Manchester, but who now lives in New York. The

project is produced by Steve Magic Finger and Tony Hype in

association with Highdawg records and Grebel music. The EP has

five tracks, which include: ‘Universal Love’, ‘Give Me What is

Mine’, ‘Won’t Stray’, ‘Rude Boy’, and the title track ‘Internet Bad

Man’. The song Internet Bad Man’ is available on all digital

platforms. These artistes are doing the Rub A Dub style with some

positive message. Owen Knibbs was also a popular DJ on several top

sounds in Montego Bay from the 80s; sounds like Kangol Hi-Power,

Ticka Music, Ghetto International, African Symbol, and Green

Power Hifi .

Duo: Owen Kibbs who was formerly known as Ista from Montego

Bay left, and Aterny from Manchester who are both living in the USA

have team up to do a combination.