Montegonian releases combination EF in USA

News Reporter- Alan Lewin: During the early 1990s Owen Knibbs was so popular in the
entertainment fraternity, he was getting lots of encores whenever he
performed on stage shows in Montego Bay. His first time on a stage
show was in 1974 where he made his debut with a Rendition of Tinga
Stewart festival song Play Di Music; A few months later he went
into the studio and released his first single called Juggler which
became a hit in Europe and Japan.
Hailing from the Mount Salem community of St James, he grew up
in the Salt Spring area and in the1990s and used the stage name Ista.
He was part of the duo Billy Dread and Ista.
Now living in the United States of America for the past two decades,
and using his birth name Owen Knibbs, his latest project is an EF
entitled Internet Bad Man’ a combination with an artiste name
Aterny from Manchester, but who now lives in New York. The
project is produced by Steve Magic Finger and Tony Hype in
association with Highdawg records and Grebel music. The EP has
five tracks, which include: ‘Universal Love’, ‘Give Me What is
Mine’, ‘Won’t Stray’, ‘Rude Boy’, and the title track ‘Internet Bad
Man’. The song Internet Bad Man’ is available on all digital
platforms. These artistes are doing the Rub A Dub style with some
positive message. Owen Knibbs was also a popular DJ on several top
sounds in Montego Bay from the 80s; sounds like Kangol Hi-Power,
Ticka Music, Ghetto International, African Symbol, and Green
Power Hifi .
Duo: Owen Kibbs who was formerly known as Ista from Montego
Bay left, and Aterny from Manchester who are both living in the USA
have team up to do a combination.